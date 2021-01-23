Visakhapatnam: Vaccine administered to about 200 health workers

Visakhapatnam: Around 200 health workers received Covid-19 vaccine shots at GITAM Dental College and Hospital which served as the vaccination centre here on Friday.

After getting vaccinated, Principal of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College Jyothipadmaja said there was no trace of any adverse reaction for her so far.

The vaccination programme will continue for the next two days at the hospital, said the college Principal K Gangadhara Prasad. Health workers who got vaccinated at the hospital said they were grateful to the government for according top priority to them in the first phase of the immunisation drive.