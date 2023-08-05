Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Varahi Vijaya Yatra from August 10
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will commence his next phase of Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Visakhapatnam from August 10.
Sharing this with the media, JSP corporator and media convener Peethala Murthy Yadav mentioned that Pawan Kalyan shares a special bond with Visakhapatnam both in terms of political and film domains.
The JSP leaders, including Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju and K Rupa, said that Pawan Kalyan brought serious issues of workers at Gangavaram Port, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and violation at Rushikonda hills to the fore.
The yatra that will continue till August 19 will focus on major issues of the region.
