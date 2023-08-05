Visakhapatnam: Varahi Vijaya Yatra from August 10

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will commence his next phase of Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Visakhapatnam from August 10.

Sharing this with the media, JSP corporator and media convener Peethala Murthy Yadav mentioned that Pawan Kalyan shares a special bond with Visakhapatnam both in terms of political and film domains.

The JSP leaders, including Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju and K Rupa, said that Pawan Kalyan brought serious issues of workers at Gangavaram Port, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and violation at Rushikonda hills to the fore.

The yatra that will continue till August 19 will focus on major issues of the region.