Visakhapatnam: Virat Hindu Sangh to organise sammelan on Nov 25

Visakhapatnam: Founding president of the Virat Hindu Sangh DS Varma said the sangh aims at protecting Hinduism and strengthening spiritual sense in the society.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he mentioned that Visakhapatnam includes people from diverse cultural backgrounds and states. “The city exudes a cosmopolitan culture,” he said.

Announcing that a sammelan would be organised on November 25, Varma said such sammelans are scheduled during ‘karthika masam’ annually.

The founding president of the Virat Hindu Sangh said a host of programmes like ‘Gopuja’, ‘Sitarama kalyanam’ and ‘Hanuman Shobhayatra’ would be organised as part of the sammelan.

Further, sangh member Kapil Aggarwal said that the Virat Hindu Sangh is an international spiritual charitable organisation with its main centre in Visakhapatnam.

Sangh members Raghavendra Mishra, KHV Sharma, CH Durga Prasad and DV Phanindra participated in the meeting.