Visakhapatnam: VMS Nirman manufactures spare parts with indigenous technology

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 'Make in India' initiative, a manufacturing company, located at Auto Nagar in Visakhapatnam, has been manufacturing spare parts for the industries using indigenous technology.

VMS Nirman Pvt Ltd, an MSME, manufactures spares required for heavy industries across the country, such as Nalco, Vedanta, IFCO systems, BALCO India, JK paper mills, RINL, and AP Paper Mills.

Earlier, the industries used to import spare parts from other countries like China, Italy, USA, and Germany. However, the MSME became a substitute for the industries in supplying spare parts.