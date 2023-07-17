Visakhapatnam: VPA to develop eco system in port

Live
Visakhapatnam: The fourth Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee (BWNC) meeting involving major ports and federations was organised by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Sunday.
The meeting was chaired by Chairperson, Indian Ports Association along with the Chairpersons of Major Ports in the presence of Federations for deliberation with regard to Wage Negotiation of class III and IV employees.
Speaking on the occasion, VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu informed that Visakhapatnam Port Authority is developing the ecosystem in Visakhapatnam Port and facilitating welfare measures to all the employees. The federations stated that they would extend support to the port management and ensure a speedy settlement of the wage negotiations in an effective manner.