Visakhapatnam: VUDA will get back its lost glory, Avanthi Srinivas asserts

Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) had committed irregularities in the last government due to lack of transparency. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said, "We have reviewed the Visakhapatnam MRDA today." He alleged that the minister's followers of resorting to irregularities in Dakamarri lay-out.

He said that VUDA would be brought to its former glory and the development work under VMRDA would be expedited. He said NAD flyover would be completed by the end of December. He said that tourist areas, parks and museums under Visakhapatnam VMRDA would be opened from tomorrow.

"A boating point has already been set up at Rushikonda and tourism restaurants will soon be set up at five locations in Visakhapatnam districts in the ic-private partnership," Avanthi Srinivas said. He said plans were afoot to develop Buddhism and Ramalaya to attract foreign tourists and generate revenue through tourism. He asserted that they have focused on eco-tourism, adventure tourism and beach tourism.

According to the new tourism policy, tourism operators are advised to register their licenses with the government. It is expected to build star hotels in 12 places in the state with public-private partnerships. "We are trying to bring new things for tourism in Andhra Pradesh," the minister said.