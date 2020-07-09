Visakhapatnam: Waltair division secures sixth rank in loading

Visakhapatnam: Despite lockdown, Waltair division transported 11.81 million tonnes of freight and thus emerged as the sixth highest loading division in Indian Railways.



During the period from April to June, the division transported 11.81 million tonnes of essential commodities in 2,527 rakes.

The main freight points of the division are Visakhapatnam Port, Gangavaram Port, Vizag Steel Plant, NMDC iron ore mines in KK line at Bacheli, Kirandul.

Further, the division has unloaded 33.21 rakes per day on an average. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of the operations department and railway personnel for the uninterrupted supply of material and achieving the feat even in times of pandemic.