Visakhapatnam: Waltair team get pat for restoration works

Visakhapatnam: Team Waltair did a commendable job by helping in restoration in record time and drew appreciation from all quarters. A team of about 300 persons headed by divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy went from Visakhapatnam for the purpose by a special train and returned on Monday afternoon.

In view of the train accident near Balasore, Waltair division has made various arrangements. They include opening round-the-clock help desks at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road railway stations.

A list of passengers to be boarded and de-boarded in Coromandel express and SMV Bangalore-Howrah express in Andhra Pradesh has been provided to each and every major station over the division and details of passengers were given to the help desk.

Commercial department of Waltair division, displayed all cancelled/diverted/short terminated trains information at all conspicuous areas in all major railway stations over Waltair division and opened emergency control at commercial control, Visakhapatnam and deputed commercial inspectors to work 24x7 to assist the field staff.

Emergency control at Visakhapatnam has contacted each and every passenger to be de-boarded at Andhra Pradesh in Coromandel express. Out of 178 passengers, 145 passengers have responded and found all are in safe condition and escaped with minor injuries.

Counselling was given to stranded passengers and guided them to reach their destination stations by the suitable train.

Refund facility is made round-the-clock in all major stations over the division. Medical assistants arranged at stations wherever required. Catering arrangements have been made in special trains.