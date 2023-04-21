Visakhapatnam: Will common devotees be given preference this year?

Visakhapatnam : Despite the stress on facilitating hassle-free darshan for common devotees, they end up facing difficulties every year. However, this time, one has to see whether the common devotees would be exempted from experiencing any hassles like every year or not. Even as Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam authorities are making elaborate arrangements for 'Chandanotsavam' scheduled on April 23, district administration is taking measures to provide a hassle-free darshan for common devotees.

Following the temple tradition, the first darshan would be given to the trust board chairman and his family members. During the festival, the trust board chairman and Endowments Minister offer silken robes to Lord Narasimha Swamy between 3 am to 3.30 am.

Later, VVIP darshans will be facilitated between 3.30 am to 4.30 a.m. Post which, free darshan will be available to the devotees from 4 am to 11 pm. Darshan timings are printed on the tickets. According to allotted slot timings, devotees are allowed in the queue lines.

As of now, two slots are allotted for VVIPs and protocol darshans between 5 am to 7 am, and again from 8 am to 10 am. Meanwhile, parking arrangements are made for two wheelers and four wheelers at both uphill and downhill and 16 spaces have been allotted for vehicle parking.

A 4.8-km-long queue has been arranged for common devotees. This apart, about 2-km long queue for Rs.300 ticket and half a km long queue for Rs 1,000 ticket and 1,500 have been facilitated.

Queues have been made available with shades to accommodate about 27,000 devotees at one go. A ramp has been arranged so that devotees can have a hassle free darshan from 'Neeladri Gummam.' The authorities were directed to set up a water point every 20 meters so that the devotees do not face any difficulty. The stress is also to avoid plastic use and supply water through paper glasses.

Medical officials were directed to set up medical camps at different places and walking paths. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma directed the officials to provide drinking water and ORS to the devotees to get 'Nijaroopa darshan'. The officials were instructed to create awareness among the devotees against the use of single-use plastic at the shrine and prasad distribution counters.

Meanwhile, several people faced technical glitch while booking online tickets for Nijaruoopa darshan. Although the amount was debited from the respective account, the ticket could not be generated. Despite the problem experienced for the past two days, the authorities concerned are yet to fix the same.