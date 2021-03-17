Visakhapatnam: Women Engineers to train 500 more students

Visakhapatnam: TalentSprint, a tech-educational platform, announced the launch of the third cohort of the pioneering Women Engineers (WE) programme with the support of Google.

Conceived in 2019, the programme is designed to address the gender disparity seen in the tech industry. Given the highly encouraging industry acceptance for previous cohort participants, the third cohort is being scaled up to accommodate 500 participants. The cohort is aimed at first year women engineering students across India which will commence from May 2021.

It is widely known that women were pioneers in the early days of computing. Since women professionals have lost ground in the technology sector and today represent a mere 26 per cent of the global tech workforce, the programme intends to address this gender imbalance by selecting, training, and nurturing women engineering students from across India with diverse academic pedigrees and socio-economic backgrounds to fulfil their potential in the field of software engineering.

Of the 27,000 applications received from the first two cohorts, 220 participants were shortlisted to join the programme.

Admission to the third cohort will be through a rigorous multi-level selection process, and based on their merit and financial background, students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid.

Applications can be submitted till March 21 and eligible candidates can apply through the website we.talentsprint.com.