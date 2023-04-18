Visakhapatnam: Workshop on teaching Carnatic music for kids held

Visakhapatnam : In an effort to promote Carnatic music among children, a vocal workshop was conducted by 'Routes 2 Roots' at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 Nausenabaugh on Monday.

The platform, led by artiste Jyothsna Lakshmi, aimed at inculcating music among students and enlightening them about the basics of Carnatic Vocal. The workshop was held in the presence of the principal of KV, No 2 Nausenabaugh Nishikant Aggarwal and nominee chairman of the Vidyalaya Commander Sourabh Salve.

Routes 2 Roots works towards engaging people in cultural exchange programmes in India and abroad and has done pioneering work in peace building through the medium. It also took the initiative of teaching inspiring youth to follow art and culture in educational institutions through online and physical workshops across the cities.

Apart from students, the music programme entertained the teachers and staff too.