Visakhapatnam: YSRCP activists conduct mock funeral procession

Visakhapatnam: Expressing their ire against the Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and the party leaders for opposing the move to shift administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP leaders conducted a mock funeral rally in the city carrying the images of the TDP leaders, including Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu and they burnt the effigy of Naidu and also images of TDP leaders.



The YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP hatched the conspiracy to block the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 introduced by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Staging dharna and raising slogans, the YSRCP leaders displayed placards that read 'TDP nethalu, Uttrandhra drohulu' (opposition leaders, North Andhra betrayers), they also garlanded the Telugu Desam leaders with a string of slippers.

Giving a new acronym to Telugu Desam Party, the YSRCP leaders pointed out that TDP stands for 'Telugu Drohula Party' (a party of betrayers) and alleged that the TDP was blocking the growth of north Andhra and hence gave a new acronym to the party.