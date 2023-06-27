Visakhapatnam: ECoRWWO’s Summer Camp-2023 concludes

Visakhapatnam: A month-long ‘Summer coaching camp-2023’ by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation concluded here. During the summer camp, children were given training in various activities such as keyboard, vocal music, chess, drawing and painting, dance and karate and English enrichment.

The summer coaching camp was concluded under the guidance of president of ECoRWWO Parijata Satpathy.

Certificates were given to the best performers in the presence of vice president of ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta among others.

The platform was utilised by more than 600 children including children of non-railway employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Parijatha Satpathy said that it was a very useful event for the children of the city to make use of vast resources of the Railways and develop their skills in various disciplines during their summer vacation.