Vishnotsav 2K25 celebrated at Sri Vishnu Engg College

Bhimavaram: The 8th Graduation Day – Vishnotsav 2K25 of Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women here was celebrated on Sunday at its Vishnu Convention Centre of South Campus. About 670 engineering graduates of 2021-25 batch, 35 M.Tech students and 55 MBA students of 2023-25 batch were awarded degree certificates during the event.

R Ravichandran, Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society who was the Chief Guest addressing the students encouraged them to aspire to become successful entrepreneurs rather than focusing solely on job opportunities.

The Principal emphasised that students should be self-motivated to face life’s challenges and embrace happiness, particularly as women. He encouraged them to consider startups as a viable path to becoming successful entrepreneurs.

About 760 students and about 2500+ parents have participated and made the event a grand success. Principal, Vice-Principal, Controller of Examinations, Deans, HODs, Faculty and students of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women were also present.