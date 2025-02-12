Live
Just In
Vishnu drone teams bag two prizes
First prize in Sky Quest 2.0 Hackathon at SRM-AP and second prize in AI Autonomous Hackathon–2025 at Siddhartha Academy
Bhimavaram: The third year team of the ECE department (Drone Centre of Excellence) of Vishnu Institute of Technology secured first place with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 in the Sky Quest 2.0 Hackathon, held at SRM University-AP recently. Their project was based on the theme “Design of an Autonomous Payload (1 kg) - Dropping System with a parachute that can be mounted onto their Drones.”
Additionally, the third and fourth-year ECE department (Drone Centre of Excellence) team won the second prize with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 in the AI Autonomous Hackathon-2025, organised recently by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Vijayawada. Their project was based on the theme “Soaring Intelligence: Revolutionising Drones with AI.”
Vishnu Institute of Technology’s Principal, Dr Mangam Venu, announced these achievements and congratulated the winning teams.
Team members R Jai Sainath, T Eshwar, S Sri Deekshith, T Shiva, A Naveen, and S Sitaram, along with their mentor Dr Orugu Rangarao, were felicitated by Principal Dr Mangam Venu, Vice-Principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, Prof K Srinivas, Head of ECE Department, the Deans, the Heads of various departments, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.