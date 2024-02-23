Vishnu Institute NSS camp at Kovvada concludes

Bhimavaram: Principal of Vishnu Institute of Technology College Dr Mangam Venu informed the media here that the special seven-day camp at Kovvada village under the National Service Scheme (NSS) concluded on Thursday.

The students of the college participated in social activities along with studies. Villagers were made aware of the importance of planting, cleanliness of the environment, good health and preservation of the environment through this seven-day special camp. A rally was taken out on the third day highlighting the need for plastic-free India. A communicative English session was conducted at Kovvada Government High School on the fourth day. Protection of women and Disha Act was taken up on fifth day. On the sixth day, an awareness programme on digital financial literacy was conducted. On the last and seventh day, Vishnu Dental College organised a dental camp.

In this programme, Vishnu Institute of Technology College Director Dr Dashika Suryanarayana, Vice- Principal Prof Sri Lakshmi, Heads of various departments, NSS Coordinator Dr K Ganga Raju, convenor R Raj Kumar, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college, NSS workers and students participated.