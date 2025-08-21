Vishwashanti Mahayagam concludes with Poornahuti

Tirumala: The four-day-long Sangopanga Sri Srinivasa Vishwashanti Mahayagam, conducted at the Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham in Dharmagiri, Tirumala, concluded in a grand manner on Wednesday with the sacred ritual of Poornahuti. The Mahayagam was organized seeking the prosperity, health, and well-being of devotees.

In the presence of 32 Vedic scholars, the Yagam featured Vedic recitations, Sundarakanda Parayanam, and several other Vedic rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said that the Sangopanga Sri Srinivasa Vishwashanti Mahayagam had concluded successfully in a highly divine manner. He further stated that TTD has resolved to organize Vishwashanti Yagams and Havanams across various regions of the country and that these programs will commence very soon. The event was attended by TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, principal of SV Veda Vignana Peetham, Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani, along with other officials and temple priests.