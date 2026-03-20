VISTA and STMS apps to improve transparency, ease tourist experience

Visakhapatnam: Incorporating modern technology to promote transparency in governance, two new mobile applications have been introduced for the first time by Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The Apps include VMRDA Integrated Smart Ticketing Application (VISTA) and Smart Tappals Management System (STMS).

At a time when Visakhapatnam is emerging as a major tourist destination, concrete steps have been considered to enhance digital services for tourists and visitors arriving from various parts of the world, informed VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath while launching the Apps in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The newly launched VISTA App aims to make tourists’ experience easier and aids in accessing entry tickets for parks, tourist spots and museums that are operated by the VMRDA.

Earlier, visitors had to stand in queues to buy the tickets to gain access to each location.

Now, they can book the entry tickets at the click of a button. Using smartphones, the tourists can choose their preferred timing slots too through the App.

Briefing about the Apps, the VMRDA chairperson stated that the app provides additional services such as online booking of VMRDA function halls and convention centres.

This system will ensure better transparency in ticketing, tracking visitors’ data and revenue management.

N Tej Bharath informed that another app ‘STMS’ has been introduced to improve administrative transparency. From now onwards, tappals (official file movement) will be managed through the digital system, which will increase accountability among the staff, he stated.

The VMRDA officials urged the public and tourists to make use of the VISTA application and its employees to avail STMS App for improved administrative transparency.

Apart from residents in colonies, the Apps will be promoted among tourists.

The new applications were launched in the presence of VMRDA secretary Murali Krishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief accounts officer Hariprasad, superintending engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudana Rao, executive engineers JCP Singh and Ramaraju.