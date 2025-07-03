VIT-AP holds workshop on Mass Spectrometry

Amaravati: VIT-AP University’s School of Advanced Sciences has launched a five-day online international workshop on “Cutting-Edge Techniques in NMR and Mass Spectrometry,” running from July 1 to 5. The global workshop brings together leading scientists, researchers, and industry professionals to delve into both the fundamental principles and advanced applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and Mass Spectrometry.

These two analytical techniques are crucial for scientific discovery and innovation across various fields. The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Prof S Srinivas, Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences, who outlined the workshop’s objectives.

Associate Dean Dr MV Rajanikanth highlighted VIT-AP University’s academic programmes in the sciences.

Head of the Department of Physics Dr Nagarjuna Neella then introduced the keynote speaker, Prof Woonghee Lee from the University of Colorado, Denver, USA. Dr Dwarasala Adilaksmi hosted the session.

Workshop conveners Dr Dripta De Joarder, Dr Ramana Tamminana and Dr Rajarshi Sarkar thanked the university management and all participants for their support, signalling the start of an engaging academic event.