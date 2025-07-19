VIT-AP organises meet on computational science

Amaravati: Firstinternational conference on Computational Science and Mathematical Modelling has been organised by the Department of Mathematics at VIT-AP University in collaboration with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. PK Sinha, Director of Computational & Fluid Dynamics at the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad who was the chief guest, highlighted the critical role of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in the design and development of state-of-the-art missile systems and technologies required for the deterrence and defence of the country.

He explained that CFDs enable engineers to analyse and optimise aerodynamic performance, structural integrity and overall system effectiveness through advanced high performance computer simulations.

The insights into aerodynamic parameters such as lift, drag, stability and the response of the missile control surfaces are essential for trajectory accuracy and target precision.

Additionally, CFD is instrumental in evaluating thermal loads and structural stresses, thereby informing design refinements that improve performance and safety. Academic leader of University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Prof Fortune Massamba, joined the event virtually as guest of honour.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP Prof SV Kota Reddy emphasised the contribution of mathematical modelling and CFDs in numerous real-life applications and utilities. He also presented VIT-AP’s dedicated efforts for promoting industry partnership and plans on academic and research fronts to contribute to the national missions on Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen in line with AP Government’s Swarnandhra vision 2047.

Dean of School of Advanced Sciences Prof S Srinivas extended a warm welcome to all attendees of the conference, setting a gracious tone for the event and wished for vibrant knowledge sharing sessions and new collaborations until 19 July 2025. Conference convener, Dr Prashanth Maroju elaborated on the vision and objectives of ICSMM-2025. Dr Sukanta Nayak proposed a vote of thanks for the inaugural ceremony.