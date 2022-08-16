VIT-AP varsity felicitates 18 unsung heroes on I-Day

Inavolu (Guntur District): On 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, VIT-AP University has felicitated APSRTC driver S Ismail, who was honoured posthumously, two RTC drivers and two conductors, 11 fire services personnel, and three policemen for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently. Principal Secretary J Syamala Rao hoisted the national tricolour on this occasion.

He said that service to humanity is service to God and lauded university authorities for choosing the prominent days like Republic Day & Independence Day to felicitate Unsung Heroes in remembrance of their selfless service to humanity. He also enlightened the audience on the constitutional & moral values and the need for the present generation to upkeep these values.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Student Welfare Deputy Director Dr Anupama Namburu, family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were present.

Four RTC personnel received award and reward of Rs 25,000. On behalf of a driver late S Ismail, his wife S Shahanaz received the award. One driver and two conductors received these awards and reward of Rs 20,000 each.

Likewise, 11 fire personnel were rewarded with Rs 20,000 each for their commendable rescue services. Three police personnel (two constables and one head constable) were rewarded with Rs 20,000 each for their commendable rescue services.