VIT University donates Rs 1.57 cr to CM Relief Fund

Vijayawada: To support the AP government in the wake of recent floods, Dr G Viswanthan, Chancellor, Sri Sankar Viswanthan, vice-president, VIT University presented a cheque of Rs 1,57,50,000 (One crore fifty seven lakh and fifty thousand) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Of this amount, Rs 1.5 crore was contributed by VIT University, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh was donated voluntarily by VIT-AP University faculty, staff, Research Scholars and students. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor and Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar VIT-AP University, were also present on the occasion.