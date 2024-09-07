Live
- Rodrygo's goal powers Brazil to narrow win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifiers
- Schools closed in Ajmer after heavy rains throw life out of gear in Rajasthan
- All the talk was about him, now it won't be, says Broad on Pope’s hundred against SL
- JP Nadda visits Takth Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy participates in first Pooja of Khairatabad Ganesh Chaturthi
- North Korea floats 190 trash balloons in resumed campaign
- Telangana: Excise Officials raids in pubs in Hyderabad
- People advised to be alert as cybercriminals adopt new tactics
- Sultanpur encounter: UP govt orders magisterial probe
- Lightning strikes kill 50 people in 8 months in Cambodia
Just In
VIT University donates Rs 1.57 cr to CM Relief Fund
Highlights
Vijayawada: To support the AP government in the wake of recent floods, Dr G Viswanthan, Chancellor, Sri Sankar Viswanthan, vice-president, VIT University presented a cheque of Rs 1,57,50,000 (One crore fifty seven lakh and fifty thousand) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Of this amount, Rs 1.5 crore was contributed by VIT University, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh was donated voluntarily by VIT-AP University faculty, staff, Research Scholars and students. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor and Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar VIT-AP University, were also present on the occasion.
