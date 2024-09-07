  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VIT University donates Rs 1.57 cr to CM Relief Fund

VIT University donates Rs 1.57 cr to CM Relief Fund
x
Highlights

To support the AP government in the wake of recent floods, Dr G Viswanthan, Chancellor, Sri Sankar Viswanthan, vice-president, VIT University presented a cheque of Rs 1,57,50,000 (One crore fifty seven lakh and fifty thousand) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Vijayawada: To support the AP government in the wake of recent floods, Dr G Viswanthan, Chancellor, Sri Sankar Viswanthan, vice-president, VIT University presented a cheque of Rs 1,57,50,000 (One crore fifty seven lakh and fifty thousand) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Of this amount, Rs 1.5 crore was contributed by VIT University, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh was donated voluntarily by VIT-AP University faculty, staff, Research Scholars and students. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor and Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar VIT-AP University, were also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick