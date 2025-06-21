Live
VITB wraps up week-long FDP
Bhimavaram: The Department of Mechanical Engineering of Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) (VITB) here in collaboration with the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University College of Engineering, JNTU-Kakinada organised week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Modern Trends and Technologies in Mechanical Engineering’ from June 16 to 20.
Distinguished speakers including Dr M Ravi Sankar (IIT Tirupati), Dr P Vamsi Krishna (NIT Warangal), Dr T Babu Rao and Dr T Karthikeya Sharma (NIT-AP), Dr SVAR Sastry (HBTU Kanpur), Dr P Sudhakar Rao (NITTTR Chandigarh), M Sridhar (TCS Engg Services), M Lakshmi Kanth (BHEL Vizag) delivered expert sessions on advanced topics such as Machine Learning in Metal Deposition, Compact Heat Exchangers, Hybrid Machining, AI in Manufacturing and Environmental Sustainability.
The FDP was jointly coordinated by Prof Dr D Linga Raju, UCE, JNTUK and Dr K Anupama Francy, Associate Professor, VITB, reflecting the strong academic partnership between the two institutions.
Principal Dr M Venu and Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi of VITB also attended the valedictory session.