Live
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
Just In
Vithal appointed as BJP official spokesman
Highlights
Guntur: BJP senior leader V Panduranga Vithal has been appointed as BJP district official spokesman. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday. ...
Guntur: BJP senior leader V Panduranga Vithal has been appointed as BJP district official spokesman. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Panduranga Vithal said he will conduct a campaign about the welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP government at the Centre and create awareness.
He further said that he will conduct a campaign on anti-people policies of the YSRCP government. He thanked party state president Daggubati Purandeswari, party district president Vanama Narendra Kumar for the appointment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS