Vithal appointed as BJP official spokesman

Guntur: BJP senior leader V Panduranga Vithal has been appointed as BJP district official spokesman. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Panduranga Vithal said he will conduct a campaign about the welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP government at the Centre and create awareness.

He further said that he will conduct a campaign on anti-people policies of the YSRCP government. He thanked party state president Daggubati Purandeswari, party district president Vanama Narendra Kumar for the appointment.