Live
- Non-basmati rice export ban leaves NRIs in lurch
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2023
- Ways to deal with your child’s junk food consumption
- Nenu Super Woman: Why this woman business reality show is a must watch!
- Rajitha Ravula crafted an enduring image for herself as a fashion trailblazer
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 23, 2023
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 23
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 23, 2023
- Zeal & devotion must for temple administrators: TTD EO
- Civil society groups stage protest against Manipur shocker
Viveka Case: Probe Jagan to secure more credible info
Vempalle (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has urged the CBI to probe Chief Minister YS...
Vempalle (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has urged the CBI to probe Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy as they would secure more credible information on the incident. He said that there were reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy much before the issue came to light to the external world.
Speaking to mediapersons in Vempalle on Saturday, the Congress leader wondered why the Chief Minister was “lending indirect support” to those who were involved in the murder.
The Congress leader said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy was really interested in an impartial probe into the case, why he had backtracked on the CBI probe after becoming the Chief Minister when as an Opposition leader earlier he had demanded a CBI inquiry.
Tulasi Reddy questioned why Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, A-5 in the Viveka murder case, was still being continued as a member of the YSRCP. The PCC leader demanded that the Chief Minister should prove his innocence in the murder case.