Viveka Case: Probe Jagan to secure more credible info

Vempalle (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has urged the CBI to probe Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy as they would secure more credible information on the incident. He said that there were reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy much before the issue came to light to the external world.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vempalle on Saturday, the Congress leader wondered why the Chief Minister was “lending indirect support” to those who were involved in the murder.

The Congress leader said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy was really interested in an impartial probe into the case, why he had backtracked on the CBI probe after becoming the Chief Minister when as an Opposition leader earlier he had demanded a CBI inquiry.

Tulasi Reddy questioned why Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, A-5 in the Viveka murder case, was still being continued as a member of the YSRCP. The PCC leader demanded that the Chief Minister should prove his innocence in the murder case.