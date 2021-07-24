Viveka Murder Case: Gangi Reddy denies allegations of watchman Rangaiah

Kadapa: Breaking silence over his role in murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Yerra Gangi Reddy, a key associate, said that he was no way connected with it.

In the wake of watchman Rangaiah giving declaration before Jammalamadu Magistrate SK Prakruddin on Friday specifying the names of 9 persons, Yerra Gangi Reddy spoke with media persons at Pulivendula on Saturday.

However, Gangi Reddy admitted that Vivekananda Reddy dropped him in his car at his residence on that fateful day at around 7 pm. He said he knew about the murder of Viveka on March 15 only after his brother-in-law and Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy informed him through mobile phone.

When asked whether his name was included in the list along with 15 persons given to CBI by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha, Gangi Reddy admitted it is unfortunate my name was included in the list.