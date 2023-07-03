Vivekananda Reddy case: No point in raising voices and arguing, flays SC to PA’s lawyer

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Viveka PA MV Krishna Reddy seeking to identify him as a victim in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. During hearing, Justice Krishna Murari expressed anger at Krishna Reddy's lawyer. The Justice became serious saying that there is no point in raising voices and arguing.

The Supreme Court said that the case filed by MV Krishna Reddy will be sent to the High Court first. It is suggested that a petition is pending in the Telangana High Court on this matter and it should be decided there first. However, during the transfer of this case from AP to Telangana, Viveka's wife and daughters were identified as victims, Sunita Reddy's lawyer Siddhartha Luthra brought to the attention of the Court.

Siddhartha Luthra also brought to the notice of the bench the fact that the CBI had filed a charge sheet naming MV Krishna Reddy as a suspect in the case. The CBI sought time till Wednesday to submit the copy of the charge sheet. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to Wednesday.