Vizag-based girl to represent World Cup U-19

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna and president Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) felicitated Md Shabnam who has been selected to represent India in the World Cup U-19 women's cricket team.

The felicitation programme was held in the presence of vice presidents of VDCA DS Varma and TSR Prasad: along with secretary K Parthasaradhi here on Thursday. The World Cup will include five T20 matches against the New Zealand U-19 team. Appreciating Shabnam, the District Collector presented a one-time scholarship under 'Beti Padhao' sponsored by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited under its corporate social responsibility initiative and handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to the cricket player. Later, the Collector appreciated VDCA for encouraging the girl child in pursuing her passion and Shabnam's parents for their encouragement in the sports.