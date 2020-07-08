Vizag gas leak: 12 LG Polymers staff remanded for 14 days

Visakhapatnam police on Wednesday produced the 12 suspects arrested in the LG Polymers gas leakage incident infront of second Additional Chief Metropolitan Court. Subsequently, the court has remanded the twelve suspects for 14 days and the police later shifted the accused to Visakha Central Prison. Earlier, after the High Power Committee has given its report in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, the police on Tuesday arrested 12 representatives, including the CEO and directors of the LG Polymers Company, in connection with the Styrene gas accident. The medical examination for the accused was completed at KGH last night and crime number 213 was registered at Gopalapatnam police station along with IPC 304 (2), 278, 284, 285, 337 and 338 cases registered against accused.

As many as 12 people were killed and 585 others were injured in a styrene gas leakage incident at LG Polymers Company on May 7 at RR Venkatapuram in Gopalapatnam area. The victims were reviewed and assisted immediately after the accident and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the victims that they would take action against the owners of the factory if it was found to be their negligent. The families of the deceased were paid crores of rupees within two days. The government has paid compensation to the people of the affected villages as well. The government has made available a ten-bed clinic in Venkatapuram for free medical services for the victims on a permanent basis.

After the appointment of the High Power Committee headed by senior IAS Neerab Kumar Prasad on the danger of LG polymers, the HYPER Committee submitted a 350-page report to the chief minister YS Jagan after two months. The government initiated action within 24 hours after the report, shortly after the High Power Committee concluded that the negligence of the factory owners was the cause of the accident. Visakhapatnam police arrested 12 persons including the CEO and director of LG Polymers and two Pollution Control Board officers have been suspended for negligence in their duty.