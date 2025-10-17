Vizag gears up to become more cleaner and greener

Visakhapatnam: As CII Partnership Summit, International Fleet Review and MILAN-2026 are lined up to be hosted in Visakhapatnam, authorities concerned are pulling out all stops to make the City of Destiny more beautiful, cleaner and greener.

Scheduled next month, the CII Partnership Summit aims to take the brand image of Andhra Pradesh to the next level. With the theme of the summit focusing on ‘technology trust, trade, navigating the geo-economic order’, it is expected to hold over a dozen sessions spread over two days.

The ensuing CII Partnership Summit, scheduled on November 14 and 15, will see the participation of CEOs, delegates and ministers from various parts of the world. Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to Modi to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

In 2026, the port city is set to host MILAN and International Fleet Review. Slated in February, the city will witness the arrival of an army of VVIPs, VIPs and foreign nationals.

Keeping the prestigious events in view, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad is holding review meetings with the officials from various departments at regular intervals to check on the preparedness of the ensuing summit, IFR and MILAN-2026.

An action plan has been drawn up to ensure the events are hosted in a hassle-free manner and in coordination with the departments concerned.

Even as efforts have been accelerated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to focus on cleanliness, beautification and development, Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams keep tabs on the cleanliness maintenance of the city.

Ahead of the summit, the GVMC launched a special cleanliness drive, involving the SHE teams. As public cooperation plays a vital role in maintaining the surroundings clean, the civic body is focusing on maintaining the roads litter-free.

Sharing details, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg mentioned that the Sanitation and Health Enforcement teams have been deployed across the city and they will identify those dumping waste in public places and monitor continuously. As several traders, commercial establishments, residents and visitors dump waste on roads, footpaths, canals and other open areas, efforts are on to instill a sense of responsibility among the public so that they too contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

In order to monitor such violations, GVMC formed SHE teams to carry out special inspections across various places of the city along with sea shores. Business owners and commercial operators who dump waste in public spaces will have to face a penalty of Rs 1,000 along with cancellation of their trade licenses, while individuals will be charged a penalty of Rs 500, the GVMC Commissioner informed.

In view of the upcoming International Partnership Summit, International Fleet Review and MILAN-2026, GVMC is considering extensive measures to enhance Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure and beautification, making the city greener and more attractive.