‘Vizag Junior Literature Fest’ on Nov 23, 24

Visakhapatnam: The fifth edition of Lit Lantern Culture and Literature Welfare Society ‘Vizag Junior Literature Fest’ is all set to entertain children and adults for two consecutive days from November 23 at Hawa Mahal.

Festival directors Sonal Sarda, Priya Uppalapati and Sandhya Godey told media on Monday that an outreach programme will be conducted by three storytellers, a day prior to the fest, in municipal schools to introduce and familiarise students with the scope and concept of the literary fest. Also, the Swatantra Theatre Group from Pune will be bringing characters from well-known Panchatantra tales and Indian folklore like Vikram and Betaal alive on stage. The sessions will be conducted for three specific age groups, covering creative writing, panel discussions, teacher training using stories, storytelling, dramatised reading, author readings, a book fair by Indian publishers for display and sale.

A not-for-profit organisation, the society has started with its debut fest in 2018 and continued to carry out four events related to literature and theatre thereon.

The festival directors further informed that each event saw participation of over 3,000 students, parents and educators. In a society that is largely dominated by screens at home and even in schools now, the directors stated that the event aims to expose the younger generation to the many facets of books and introduce them to the joy of reading, literature and language and help them imbibe the value system. Internationally acclaimed authors, storytellers and illustrators will conduct sessions.

Supported by Sandhya Marines Pvt Ltd, CMR Group, Kankatala, among others, the event is expected to witness a huge participation this edition too. Registrations for sessions will commence from 19th October 2024, 11 am to 6 pm at Tanishq Showroom, VIP Road, Pages Book store, Jail Road and Book Magic Library, Lawson’s Bay Colony.