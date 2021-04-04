Vizag police station to have first child-friendly corner in State

Visakhapatnam: Drab walls no longer greet the children here as they have been replaced with myriad eye-pleasing hand-painted images.

In many cases, a child plays a significant role as a witness. In a move to eliminate fear among juveniles and help put them at ease while sharing information with the cops during inquiries, a child-friendly corner has been facilitated at the III Town Police Station in the city.

A combined effort of the Police Department, Chennai-based International Justice Mission (IJM) and a local voluntary organisation Dharani Social Welfare Society (DSWS), the first-of-its-kind facility in Visakhapatnam is all set to be operational soon.

During investigation, getting information from a juvenile often turns out to be a tough task. "A conducive ambience makes a huge difference in helping them open up and share details.

Rescued children and those in conflict with law will be grilled in the facility. Plans are also in place to replicate similar platforms across the districts in Andhra Pradesh," shares Aishwarya Rastogi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-I).

Engaging a team of artists, representatives of the IJM mention that the wall-painting assignment has been wrapped up much ahead of the schedule. "Normally, children grow up listening to a common warning -- if you commit any offence, you will be taken to a police station --.

It has invariably left a certain degree of untold fear among them. The child-friendly corner intends to help them overcome that phobia. After the completion of the pilot batch, the idea is to provide such facility in every district," explains Gladys Finney, lead government and community relations of the IJM that works towards prevention of human trafficking and forced labour.

As Vizianagaram has already set up such a facility with the assistance of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an India-based campaigning movement initiated by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi to protect the rights of children, a list of districts is getting readied where such facility can be developed.

"It took less than a week for the artists associated with the society to complete the task. The themes of the images revolve around friendly-policing as it aims at bringing police closer to the kids," elaborates B Hari Venkata Ramana, cartoonist and secretary of the DSWS that works to resolve issues related to children.

With a portion of the III Town Police Station being transformed into a child-friendly corner, the police intend to carry out the task of inquiring juveniles, rescued children, child labourers amid a friendly backdrop, protecting child rights.