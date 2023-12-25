Vizag south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pays tribute to actor Sobhan babu

Visakhapatnam South Constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar paid tribute to the late actor Sobhan Babu by offering floral tributes at his statue in Daba Gardens VJF Junction. He commended Sobhan Babu as a good-looking family hero and praised his contributions to the film industry.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar also congratulated Koduru Kanakaraju, President of the Statue Construction Committee, and other representatives for their efforts. He highlighted Sobhan Babu's prolific career, with the actor starring in four to five films each year and leaving a lasting impact with films like "Mallepuvvu." Being a fan of actor Krishna, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar acknowledged Sobhan Babu's talent and the admiration he received from public.

The program was attended by various individuals, including Mandal president Doddi Bapu Anand, Gali Rambabu, Dhanalakshmi Mahesh, Pilaka Mohan, Pentakota Baburao, Krishna Reddy, Ganesh, and others.