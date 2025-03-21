  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizag South MLA briefs CM on pending issues

Vizag South MLA briefs CM on pending issues
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s chamber on...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s chamber on Thursday.

During the meeting, the MLA brought various issues related to the south segment to the notice of the Chief Minister, including several long pending issues that continue to persist.

Apart from allocation of funds to take up development works, the MLA laid emphasis on ironing out pending issues that will aid in bringing the government closer to people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick