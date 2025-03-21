Vizag South MLA briefs CM on pending issues

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s chamber on Thursday.

During the meeting, the MLA brought various issues related to the south segment to the notice of the Chief Minister, including several long pending issues that continue to persist.

Apart from allocation of funds to take up development works, the MLA laid emphasis on ironing out pending issues that will aid in bringing the government closer to people.