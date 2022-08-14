Vizag steel plant employees begin Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha against privatisation

The employees and workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant started a Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha protest against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant. The protest, which will continue for 36 hours, was started today at Kurmannapalem and will continue till tomorrow evening under the auspices of the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.



The leaders sitting in the camp stated that the central and state governments should pay attention to their demand on the occasion of 75th independence celebrations.

The demanded that the Center should take back the decision of privatisation of steel plant.

The trade union leaders organised a campaign among people on Saturday at various locations of the city by holding banners and displaying pamphlets.