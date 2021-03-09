Vizag steel plant row: Ganta Srinivas Rao calls for resignation of MPs' and MLAs

Visakhapatnam: Former Union Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday that both the central and state governments had misled people over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Srinivasa Rao told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should intervene at least now. "All the JAC members and union leaders will extend support to the state government if it takes the right decision towards protecting the steel plant from privatisation," Srinivasa Rao informed.

Calling for concerted efforts to save VSP from 100 percent disinvestment as asserted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, the MLA mentioned that all the MPs and MLAs should come forward to submit their resignation letters to mount pressure on the Centre. "Tendering resignation should not be considered the last resort. Apparently, it is the only way to mount pressure on the Union government," he reiterated.