Vizag to host Navy Marathon on Dec 15

Visakhapatnam: The ninth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon (VNM), a flagship event of the Navy Day celebrations in the city, is scheduled on December 15.

Online registrations for the marathon will commence on August15 through the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run.

Addressing the media conference here on Monday, GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar emphasised that the Vizag Navy Marathon is more than just a sporting event.

He noted that the VNM offers a unique opportunity for participants to experience the landscapes of Visakhapatnam while challenging themselves to achieve the target in the event.

Further, the GVMC commissioner encouraged the residents of Visakhapatnam to register and make the marathon a successful event.

During the conference, a newly developed website and registration details were shared.

Cmde Pradeep Patel, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga and the race organiser - VNM encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

He added that a promo run, along with a conditioning and strength training programme for VNM, is being organised at Dolphin Hill and RK Beach on the first Sunday of every month.

The marathon will feature the race in four categories, including 42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K. The race route, accredited by the Association of International Marathons, was explained during the briefing.

The race director announced that as a tribute to the City of Destiny, citizens will benefit from reduced registration cost, with additional features such as goodie bags, fresh refreshments, free T-shirts, participation certificates, lucky draw and many more.

The event will also highlight the government’s reduce-reuse-recycle policy aimed at achieving a plastic-free environment.