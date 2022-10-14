Vizag to witness 'roaring' events on October 15

Visakhapatnam: Battle lines are drawn as the political parties ready the phalanx with Visakhapatnam as their centre. Even as there is considerable time before the 2024 polls, the political heat in the port city picks up pace much ahead. Vying with one another, the ruling party and the Opposition parties are hosting conferences and events to grab the attention of the public. Even before the launch of an event by a political party, another programme is hosted to divert people's focus by another party.

Matching up to the excitement quotient of the people, October 15 appears to be an important date for the political parties for varied reasons. The roar for 'Visakha Garjana' gets louder in Vizag as the YSRCP plans a massive rally to counter Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli. Interestingly, JSP's announcement of 'Jana Vani' (people's voice) is coinciding with the Garjana.

In line with this, the hoardings of 'Visakha Garjana' are up in every nook and corner of the street, intensifying the significance of the ensuing event. While the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati famers is supported by the TDP, the YSRCP will lead JAC-initiated Visakha Garjana.

To make the major events an outstanding affair and garner maximum public support, the party cadres, ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and MLCs have been organising a number of conferences and events.

Adding a surprise element to the scenario, JSP chief has swung into action to increase the political heat in Vizag. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Vani is likely to garner a huge support from youths and admirers and there is a scope for an increased participation for the event. Also, the TDP is planning to hold a roundtable meeting on October 15 to highlight various issues, including land scams in Vizag. In addition, the Left Parties are following suit by organising protests on the same day. As political parties are coming together with their own agendas on the same date, which event would garner larger support has to be seen.