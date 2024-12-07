Vizag will be developed on various fronts: says CM

Visakhapatnam: Work related to Visakhapatnam metro project is all set to take shape as a GO was issued approving the detailed project report (DPR) and it will be worked out further after sending the DPR to Delhi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said.

Speaking to the media after attending the DeepTech Innovation Conclave-2024 as chief guest organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the CM assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed on all fronts. “There is a promising future for Visakhapatnam and the onus of developing it lies on the state government as people here gave so much of support to the TDP and NDA and they will be taken care of,” Naidu assured, reiterating that Vizag holds a special place for him.

About Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Chief Minister assured that efforts are being taken to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised. With TCS coming up, Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, metro rail, development of beaches, a blueprint will be readied for Visakhapatnam vision document and will be executed accordingly, the CM asserted. Urging people, officials and all the stakeholders to think globally and act globally in order to achieve the state government’s ambitious targets in an effective manner, the Chief Minister said, “More importance is given to skill development. Along with Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati will be developed as major hubs. Both education and skill upgradation will be given equal preference. The focus will also be laid on population management,” the CM informed, adding that the objective is to make Andhra Pradesh an innovation hub.

Apparently, AP stands out in the country for carrying out updation of skill census. As part of developing ‘swachh Andhra Pradesh’, optimum utilisation of green energy will be promoted. Platforms will be created so that technology will be made accessible to the common man, the CM underlined.

From a call ‘one family, one IT professional’ given earlier, the Chief Minister said, it has now become ‘one family, one entrepreneur’.