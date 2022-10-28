'Vizag will certainly be made executive capital by next year'

Visakhapatnam: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday said that Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh by next year. Addressing the media here on Thursday, the minister said, "We have the public's support to make Vizag the executive capital. A fresh Bill will be introduced on three capitals soon."

Amarnath added that Visakhapatnam has all the resources to be equipped as the executive capital of the state. "It has all the connectivity of the road, rail, water and air. Considering the state's financial condition, Visakhapatnam is deemed to be fit for the capital city," Amarnath reiterated. The minister slammed the TDP government for its step-motherly treatment towards Uttarandhra. He blamed the TDP for running a false campaign on Rushikonda. "As tourism works are going on in full swing in Rushikonda, the TDP is afraid of losing its stakes. Efforts are on to make Rushikonda even more beautiful and it will soon be witnessed," Amarnath informed.

Amarnath warned the youth to exercise caution while extending support to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. "People following Pawan Kalyan will not benefit in any manner as he will only end up selling people to Chandrababu Naidu as slaves in future," Amaranath cautioned.