Vizianagaram: 187 street children rescued under Operation Muskan

Vizianagaram: A joint operation undertaken by ICDS, child line and police department has rescued 187 children from various work places in the district.

On Friday, B Rajakumari, SP of Vizianagaram district, informed that during intensified rides on hotels, mechanic sheds and bakeries under Operation Muskan, 165 boys and 22 girls were found working in various places and they have been rescued.

Rajakumari said that the children should be given an opportunity to develop in all aspects. They should be sent to school instead of workplaces. If they are put in workplace, their life and golden future would be spoiled. She told the traders who engaged the children in the works to support them to grow to further level and send them to schools. She warned them that if the children are continued in work, they would be booked and serious action would be taken.