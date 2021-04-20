Vizianagaram: 31 hospitals with 1,800 beds for Covid patients

Vizianagaram: The rising Covid cases have forced the district administration to increase the facilities like beds, ventilators and hospitals to meet the demand.

Now almost every mandal and town is recording large number of coronavirus cases and people are rushing to either government general hospital or private hospitals for treatment.

The district administration is taking steps to increase beds in hospitals all over the district. As of now the district has around 1,600 positive cases.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal held a review meeting with officials and directed them to provide facilities in 31 hospitals all over the district with 1800 beds to treat the patients.

He said that every constituency would have a Covid care hospital to avoid rush in district headquarters.

Maharaja General Hospital has 200 beds, MIMS 800 beds and Area Hospital at Parvathipuram 200 beds.

S Kota and Cheepurupalli community hospitals also would have Covid wards apart from some private hospitals at different places in the district.

Even he asked the medical officers to arrange beds with oxygen facility at Bhogapuram, Bobbili and Kurupam hospitals. S Satyanarayana, special officer on Covid, Joint Collectors R Mahesh Kumar, J Venkata Rao and DMHO Dr S V Ramana Kumari participated in the review meeting.