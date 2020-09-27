Vizianagaram: 354 acres of land identified for tribal university

Salur (Vizianagaram): The proposed Central Tribal University would be very much helpful to the society, especially for the tribal community, said Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra here on Saturday. He pointed out that the site identified for setting up the tribal university is completely surrounded by tribal habilitations. Tribal students from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram Odisha and Chhattishgarh can avail the university to enrich their traditions and to improve their living standards.

Satish Chandra accompanied Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani and visited the site proposed for the university at Kottakki and Duggi Sagaram villages near Salur town and held discussions with officials of the Revenue Department and other officials.

The team has visited the 354 acres of land available there and discussed the boundaries and availability of transportation and other facilities. Later Satish Chandra stated that several courses including diploma and certificate courses for tribes can be made available there.

The government is committed for uplift of tribes and hence a medical college is proposed at Paderu and an engineering college and tribal university in Parvathipuram Agency, he said.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal stated that the proposed area is near the highway and three new roads will also be connected to the area.