Vizianagaram: 46 tribal youth receive light vehicle driving licence

Vizianagaram: SP B Rajakumari has made special effort to provide employment to tribals living on Andhra-Odisha border.

On Saturday, Rajakumari organised a special camp in coordination with transport officials. The camp was held at Salur and tests were conducted to tribal youth in the presence of transport officials. Subsequently, 46 youth received the light vehicle driving licence.

Later, the SP distributed groceries and other essential commodities to all of them. Speaking on the occasion, Rajakumari said that the tribal youth should not go on the wrong paths like joining hands with the ultras and ged addicted to other vices.

Driving is a good profession and they can earn bread and butter through this honorable profession, she pointed out. The youth were advised to be very careful while driving vehicles through hills and slopes. "Every youth should learn some skill and live with confidence and courage.

One should search for employment and income generating opportunities rather than sitting idle in the villages," the SP said. Officers N Suryachandra Rao, A Subhash and B Appalanaidu have participated in the programme.