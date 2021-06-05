Vizianagaram: 5 aspirants to nominated posts

Vizianagaram: After the completion of two years in power, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy is expected to fill the State-level nominated posts with YSRCP leaders.

Actually some of the leaders who could not get MLA tickets due to various political and local equations would be given top priority in these appointments.

Recently, five aspirants to the nominated posts were invited to a meeting by the party in-charge of North Andhra districts and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. As per sources, party leaders Jammana Prasanna kumar of Parvathipuram Assembly constituency is one among the five, who went to Vizag to meet the MP.

Prasanna contested from Parvathipuram SC constituency in 2014 elections and was defeated by TDP candidate but till 2019 he was with YSRCP but could not get the ticket in recent elections. So he is likely to get a nominated post soon.

Avanapu Vijay of Vizianagarm city has been with the party right from the day one. So he is another contender for the nominated post. S Swathi Rani, former ZP chairperson, who joined the YSRCP from the TDP is also in the race for the nominated post. Swathi Rani represents tribal community and has more chances to secure a prominent post.

I Raghuraju of S Kota constituency is also expected to secure a nominated post as he is considered as a committed and loyal party worker. He had put in his efforts to see that the party secured victory in S Kota Assembly constituency in recent elections.

K V Reddy, a realtor by profession and native of Vizianagaram, has been with YSRCP right from the inception of the party and always extended support the leaders in all aspects. So the party high command is likely to accord priority in recognising his services and provide him a suitable nominated post.

If everything goes smoothly, the party leadership may announce the nominated posts in a week's time. A senior leader points out that filling up of nominated posts is good news to sincere party workers. "We have been curiously waiting for the nominated posts. The postings would encourage us to work with more confidence and commitment."