Vizianagaram : AP government urged to reopen Bheemasingi sugar factory

Vizianagaram : Leaders of various political parties demanded that the government reopen the Bheemasingi sugar factory and support the farmers in the area.

An all-party meeting was organised at the factory and the participants appealed the government to release funds to modernise the unit.

M Kameswara Rao, State committee member of CPI, said that the lack of commitment in the government caused the firm to shutdown and he demanded sanction of funds to renovate the sugar factory.

Bheesetti Babjee, State working president of the Lok Satta party, reminded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had extended a lot of support to the sugar factory but later the condition of the factory deteriorated due to various reasons.

"The sugar farmers of the area are eagerly waiting for the reopening of the unit," he said. Leaders from TDP, Jana Sena and CPM participated in the meeting.

Later they met Victor Raju, Managing director of the unit, and submitted a memorandum urging him to put in serious efforts to reopen the factory and help the farmers who depend on the company.