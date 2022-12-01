Vizianagaram: Awareness rally held on AIDS Day

Vizianagaram: An awareness rally was taken out on AIDA Day for students of KGBV School in Dattirajeru on Thursday. Dr K Satish Kumar, medical officer of the PHC explained about AIDS to students.

He said that the students should sensitise their parents on AIDS and be careful while taking injections, donating blood, at saloons and other places.

M Ooha, director of rural development welfare society said that the students should play a key role in eradicating AIDS and people are advised not to worry if they are infected, as the present medical technology and medication would help patients to regain their health and lead life as usual.

Dr M Suresh, director of RDWS and K Sivapadma, special officer of the KGBV School and others participated in the programme and later took out an awareness rally.