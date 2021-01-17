Vizianagaram: Collecting every piece of evidence, says SIT chief

Ramatheertham (Vizianagaram): The state government was taking temple desecration incidents very seriously and intensified investigation as part of which every piece of evidence was being gathered, said G V G Ashok Kumar, chief of Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the government to bring to book the persons behind the desecration of idol in Kodandarama Swamy temple at Ramatheertham in the district.

He said they would not leave any accused in these incidents and were searching for similarities between the all incidents occurred in the state in the past few days, he added.

Ashok Kumar and some of the team members visited Neelachalam hill (Bodi Konda) in Ramateertham village where the Kodandarama Swamy temple is located on Saturday. He spoke to district superintendent of police (SP) B Rajakumari and enquired about various issues linked with the incident.

Later, speaking to media, he said they would solve the case as soon as possible with the support of local police and other government officials. He appealed to the people to help the police by providing any information they have regarding the vandalism incident. Ashok Kumar said they were suspecting that same team had been involved in the temple vandalising incidents in various districts.