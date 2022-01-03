Vizianagaram collector rescues an injured man met with a road accident in Nellimarla

Vizianagaram district collector A. Surya Kumari rescued a man who was lying in a pool of blood after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident. Arrangements were made to respond in a timely manner and transfer the person to the district headquarters in an RDO vehicle and doctors immediately provided emergency medical care and the injured man succumbed to his injuries. He was shifted to KGH in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. Surya Kumari, who made her mark in the administration as a collector, saved the lives of a man.



Going into the details that came to light recently B. Apparao (30) of Venugopalapuram Colony, Nellimarla City Panchayat was involved in an accident at JNTU Junction on Saturday afternoon when his two-wheeler was going through Gajularega from Nellimarla. At the same time, Collector Surya Kumari went to Cheepurupalli to distribute pensions and returned to Vizianagaram. The man was found lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road. The collector immediately stopped the car and called 108 vehicle to take the man to the hospital. However, realising that there would be some delay in the arrival of 108, RDO Bhavani Shankar, who was coming behind him, rushed to the district headquarters in an official vehicle.

DCHS Dr. Nagbhushana Rao was informed about the matter and ordered him to provide emergency treatment. DCHS, which was in the hospital at the time, alerted other doctors. The injured person underwent the necessary tests and was treated in a timely manner. He was shifted to KGH in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. Apparao, who was injured on Sunday afternoon, was pronounced safe, DCHS told the Collector. Authorities and medical staff have hailed the collector's initiative in saving the lives of a man who was seriously injured in a road accident.