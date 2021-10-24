Vizianagaram: Collector Surya Kumari invites investors to establish industries

Vizianagaram: Inviting the investors, district collector A Surya Kumari suggested them to come with appropriate proposals to start industries and units in Vizianagaram.

She assured that the State government will support the investors to all the possible ways.

Addressing the meeting with investors, officials concerned here on Saturday, she said that the investors should know about the opportunities that district provides and should know what are the favourable sectors to invest and marketing opportunities of the products produced in the district.

She said that according to the given condition of the district, the most favourable sectors to invest in the district are grading of millets, food processing, handicrafts, vegetable processing, jute related products, tribal products and mango jelly making.

To attract the investors, she added that, they are organising an awareness cum linkage programme between bankers and industrialists on October 28. She said that if investors can come up with innovative proposals, they will recommend the banks to sanction loans.

The investors can come with innovative proposals and we will recommend the bankers to support them by giving loans liberally. One of the participants, K Sambasiva Rao, an industrialist appealed the State government to provide roads, water, electricity at Kantakapalli, where he is going to establish an industry in 40 acres. The collector assured him that the government will fulfil the demand.

She said that that they will establish driving schools to produce skilled heavy vehicle drivers. Joint director of Industries K Sridhar that they have received 55 applications from investors. He added that they have given clearance for 33 ventures and 20 are under pending and two applications were rejected.